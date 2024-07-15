Kim Kardashian's red looks for the Ambani wedding sparks criticism

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were one of many stars in India for the wedding of the year. India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are officially married. After months of pre-wedding celebrations with performers like Justin Bieber, they had one of the most extravagant weekends.

Taking place over three days, the famous sisters arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night and were among the first guests there for the first day of celebrations. Sticking to traditions, they wore beautiful Indian clothing and jewelry. Kim went for two red looks, which has sparked debate online.

The Skims founder looked stunning on the first day, wearing a red lehenga. Once photos and videos hit social media, there were many online arguing that it was disrespectful for her to wear red, because it is the color the bride wears. "Outfits was fire, but Kim you don’t wear red to an Indian wedding," "You had one Job, being a guest at a wedding, and you didn't dress for the party," and "Wearing red to an Indian wedding is diabolical…" read some of the top liked comments.

For the next wedding activity, she went for another red look, wearing a gorgeous red gown with a long matching cape. Again, her comments were filled with opinionated users. "I’m Mexican & even though I know you're NOT supposed to wear Red to an Indian wedding," someone wrote. "Not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That's saved for the bride," added another.

While there is debate about whether or not Kim was out of line wearing red, she didn't wear the color at the actual wedding ceremony - she wore a white lehenga for the occasion. The bride was not wearing red throughout the three-day celebration either, and it doesn't seem like she was ever wearing the color at the same time as Kim.

In photos published with Vogue, she wore several colorful looks throughout the weekend. For her wedding day, she honored the Gujarati tradition of “Panetar,” wearing red and white, and during her bidaai, a farewell ceremony that takes place at the end of the wedding, Radhika wore red again. "For my bidaai, I opted for the traditional Indian bridal red. (Fun fact: In India, Brides typically wear shades of red that signify purity and reflect the sacred fire," she explained on Vogue.

While Kim is catching a lot of heat on social media, Koko has been relatively unscathed. Her comments are filled with a lot more love. One user even praised her look in terms of tradition, "Ate! And traditionally appropriate too!" they wrote. The 40-year-old appreciated the sentiment, responding, "Oh praise the Lord!!! I'm so happy to hear that! Thank you.".