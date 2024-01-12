Watch Kim Kardashian’s wild outfit for American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian is rocking a gothic look as she pursues her acting career.

Kardashian is continuing her partnership with Ryan Murphy, the creator of “American Horror Story.” She was photographed on the set of the series rocking a black gothic gown that she paired with some surprising headwear.

Kim Kardashian on the set of American Horror Story

Photos show Kardashian stepping out of the set in New York City to take a phone call. She’s dressed from head to toe in black, wearing a puffy gown with some winged headwear. She’s wearing leather gloves that allowed for her long nails to show. She was also wearing a red and ancient looking necklace.

Kardashian has been filming over the past weeks but this marks the first time where she’s been spotted in character. Her appearance suggests that she’ll be playing something gothic and scary this time around, as she returns to the series that marked her acting debut.

In an episode of The Kardashians, she revealed she was intimidated by the prospect of acting. "This is not like some little cameo, this is like a serious role I'm in,” she said in one of the series’ confessionals. “That's the one thing I'm just insecure about."

Kardashian’s work was paused due to the actor’s strike

Kardashian made her acting debut last September on “American Horror Story: Delicate.” The role features her alongside Emma Roberts, with her playing the role of Siobhan Corbyn. Despite the fact that she has no previous acting experience, her coworkers were impressed by her natural skills. "She seemed really in her element and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness," said Zachary Quinto, who was also featured in the series.

“I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

