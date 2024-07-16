Kim and Khloé Kardashian serve food to children in India after Ambani wedding [PHOTOS]

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have been making headlines during their trip to India. The pair attended the highly anticipated wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and decided to explore the country and learn more about the charitable causes in Mumbai.
The two famous sisters were seen serving meals to kids at the ISKCON temple before heading back home to Los Angeles. Kim was all smiles, talking to the kids and serving the food while wearing a red ensemble, which included a matching shawl.
The pair were photographed talking to author Jay Shetty, who shared more about Mumbai with the reality stars. Khloé wore a white dress and a purple shawl and paired the look with a pink purse.
Kim and Khloé styled their hair in a bun and seemed excited to learn more about the culture and shared a sweet moment with the kids.
Their latest outing comes after their attendance at the lavish wedding, where they wore stunning ensembles. However, Kim was later criticized for wearing red to the ceremony, as it is a color usually reserved for the bride, which symbolizes good luck and wards off evil spirits.