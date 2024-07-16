Natalie Portman says her encounter with Rihanna was "exactly" what she needed after her divorce

Natalie Portman is opening up about how she felt after her encounter with Rihanna in Paris back in January. The Hollywood star and the singer had a sweet interaction during Paris Fashion Week, where the pair shared their admiration for each other and revealed that they were both fans of each other's professional careers.

The 36-year-old musician and businesswoman called the 43-year-old movie star "one of the hottest" women in the entertainment industry and admitted she is a big fan of her work. Now Natalie is sharing her thoughts about the viral moment, explaining to Jimmy Fallon during her latest interview that it was just what she "needed" amid news about her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

"I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad," woman," she said to the host, admitting that it was "exactly" what she needed at the time. "It was a formative moment in my life," she insisted, with Jimmy adding that it was "a big deal."

During their encounter, Natalie also praised Rihanna for her music. "It was a formative moment in my life," she said to the singer. "I'm gonna black out," she added. Rihanna went on to say that she doesn't get "excited about anybody," making the actress the exception.

"You give the most innocent look, and I'm like, ugh!" Rihanna said. The actress has started a new chapter of her life following speculation about her marriage, having multiple projects lined up, and focusing on herself and spending time with her two kids, 13-year-old Aleph, and 7-year-old Amalia.

The former couple met in 2010 on the set of 'Black Swan' and tied the knot in 2012.