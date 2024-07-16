Who is vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance

J.D. Vance has garnered significant attention in recent years, particularly with his political ascent, culminating in his selection as Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

© Getty Images Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L), and Republican Vice Presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.

His wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, a figure with a distinguished background and support for her husband's endeavors, has been at his side throughout this journey.

Early Life and Education

Usha Chilukuri Vance was born in California to Indian immigrant parents and spent her formative years in the suburbs of San Diego. She attended Mt. Carmel High School in Rancho Peñasquitos, a public high school known for its academic rigor. Her early education set the stage for a promising future, leading her to Yale Law School, where she would meet her future husband, J.D. Vance.

Meeting J.D. Vance

As several outlets reported, the couple met at Yale Law School in the early 2010s. Their mutual interest in societal issues, particularly "social decline in white America," as The New York Times reported, brought them together. This shared passion led to forming a discussion group, through which they quickly bonded.

J.D. Vance often refers to Usha as his "Yale spirit guide," showing the deep connection they formed during their academic years.

Marriage and Family Life

J.D. and Usha tied the knot in 2014, a year after graduating from Yale Law School. Since then, they have welcomed three children into their family. Despite maintaining a relatively private family life, the couple has made numerous public appearances together, especially during J.D.'s political campaigns. Usha was notably present during his 2022 campaign for the Ohio Senate seat, providing steadfast support as J.D. secured the Republican nomination and ultimately defeated Democratic nominee Tim Ryan.

Professional Accomplishments

Beyond her role as a supportive partner, Usha Vance boasts an impressive professional background. From 2015 to 2017, she worked as a litigator in the San Francisco and Washington, D.C., Munger, Tolles & Olson offices. Her legal career then took her to the U.S. Supreme Court, where she clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amul Thapar until 2018.

In January 2019, Usha returned to Munger, Tolles & Olson, focusing on complex civil litigation and appeals across various sectors, including higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology. Her expertise in these areas underscored her reputation as an outstanding lawyer.

Transition from Legal Career

Following the announcement of J.D. Vance's vice-presidential candidacy, Usha resigned at Munger, Tolles & Olson. The firm praised her contributions, stating, "Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career." Usha echoed these sentiments in her statement, expressing gratitude for her opportunities and experiences at the firm.

Dedication to Family

In her resignation statement, Usha emphasized her commitment to her family: "In light of today's news, I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family. I am forever grateful for the opportunities I've had at Munger and the excellent colleagues and friends I've worked with over the years."

Usha Chilukuri Vance's journey from a high-achieving student to a respected lawyer and supportive spouse illustrates her multifaceted talents and dedication. As J.D. Vance steps further into the political spotlight, Usha's support and impressive background play a crucial role in their shared path forward.