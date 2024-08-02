Maya Rudolph is set to return to 'SNL' to portray again Vice President Kamala Harris

Maya Rudolph is set to make a grand return to "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) for its milestone fiftieth season this fall, and her role on the iconic sketch comedy show is taking on even greater significance. Rudolph will once again bring her acclaimed portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris to life, reprising the character she famously played during the 2019 Democratic debate sketch. This performance earned her an Emmy Award and cemented her status as a fan favorite.

A source with knowledge of Rudolph's plans confirmed to CNN that she will portray Harris throughout the 2024 election season.

© Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "John Mulaney" Episode 1790 -- Pictured: (l-r) Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden during the "Biden Halloween" Cold Open on Saturday, October 31, 2020 -- (Photo by: Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Rudolph's initial performance as Harris in 2019 was met with widespread acclaim, and her spot-on impression quickly became a highlight of SNL. She went on to host the show in 2021, delivering another memorable performance that earned her yet another Emmy. Rudolph's ability to capture Harris's demeanor and charisma has made her portrayal a beloved fixture on the show.

The decision to bring Rudolph back is pivotal in American politics. Following President Joe Biden's announcement that he would not seek a second term and his endorsement of Harris, fans of SNL eagerly anticipated Rudolph's return to the role. The upcoming election season is expected to be particularly dynamic, and Rudolph's portrayal of Harris will likely be a significant draw for viewers.

© Getty Images Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris during the "Biden Victory" Cold Open on Saturday, November 7, 2020 -- (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live will premiere on September 28. With Rudolph's expanded role, the show promises to deliver sharp political satire and memorable sketches, continuing its legacy of reflecting and shaping public discourse.

© Getty Images Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump during the "Dueling Town Halls" Cold Open on Saturday, October 17, 2020 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris' Road to the White House as President

President Joe Biden declared that he was ending his presidential campaign after Democrats urged him to step down following his performance in last month’s presidential debate against Trump. Biden’s hoarse voice garnered concerns about his age and his health. In a statement, Biden said, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

Shortly after announcing his decision, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The world is now reacting, with responses from former presidents and celebrities like Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barbara Streisand, Cardi B, Cher, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.

© Getty Images (L-R) Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama attend an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As of now, Harris has not selected a running mate. Reports indicate that a team of lawyers and advisers is conducting an accelerated search for a vice-presidential nominee, aiming to announce the candidate before August 7. This search is considered one of modern American history's most rapid vice-presidential searches.