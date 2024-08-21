JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg and Eva Longoria team up to support Kamala Harris

The internet's favorite political commentator is back, this time, with some help from none other than Eva Longoria.

In a new video, Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of JFK and internet sensation, was joined by Longoria, with the two sharing a message to their followers while attending the Democratic National Convention hosted in Chicago.

© Tom Williams Jack Schlossberg at the DNC

The clip shows the two laughing as they get ready to talk to the camera, with Longoria pushing Schlossberg and laughing at the person recording the clip. "Where are we?" asks Longoria.

"We're at the DNC!" says Schlossberg.

"It's night two, at the DNC, Chicago," Longoria continues. "And we're here to make sure everybody is gonna come out this November and vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," say the two.

Schlossberg shared the video on his Instagram, captioning it, "Miss you already Eva!!"

"Great seeing you Jack!" wrote Longoria in the comments section.

Longoria was one of the dozens of celebrities in attendance at the DNC. She spoke on behalf of Texas delegates. Other notorious artists representing key states included Spike Lee, for New York, Sean Astin, representing Indiana, and more.

Schlossberg's speech at the DNC

Jack Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, thus, one of the descendants of America's most powerful political family. He's the only grandson of JFK and Jackie Kennedy.

Schlossberg was one of the speakers at the DNC, sharing his support for Harris onstage while comparing her to his grandfather and his towering legacy. “Like President Kennedy, Vice President Harris has dedicated her life to public service," he said. "She believes in America like my grandfather did, that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

“The torch has been passed to a new generation of leader who shares my grandfather’s energy, vision and optimism for our future—that leader is Vice President Kamala Harris," he continued.

