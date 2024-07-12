JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg is turning heads for his looks and "big dreams"

John F. Kennedy’s grandson continues to go viral. Jack Schlossberg, who is the only grandson of JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is set to cover the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Jack has been getting all the attention after going viral on social media for his looks and sense of humor, with many of his new fans sharing his excitement after he was announced as Vogue's latest political correspondent.

“I am inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. I take that very seriously and I want to contribute in my own way,” he said to the publication. “I have big dreams, but I also know that I’m trying to make a positive impact today," Jack declared.

He also assured the outlet that he has a different take on covering politics. “If you’re going to ask people to think about something serious, you need to make it entertaining or fun,” he said. “You can’t just hammer people with how bad stuff is. You’ve got to bring some positivity and good energy to the things you think are important. That’s the only strategy I have.”

© RYAN MCBRIDE

Online users are thrilled now that Jack is in the spotlight, with many even urging the publication to "give him the cover next time." “Literally protect this man at all cost,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “I’ll be his Marilyn."

© Getty Images The internet can't stop buzzing over JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg

Jack also talked about his social media presence. "It would be for others to describe. I’m just having a good time. I’m a fun, wacky guy. I’m a silly goose—a silly goose who’s trying, just trying, to get the truth out there," he said.

"This election year is so important to me, and that’s why I’ve been trying to be out there more. This is a really pivotal moment in history, and it’s such an exciting time to be alive and to be able to vote," he declared.