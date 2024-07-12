Is Sasha Obama following her sister Malia's footsteps and joining the entertainment industry?

Sasha Obama might be entering the entertainment business. The youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama might be following in her sister Malia's footsteps, who directed her first short film earlier this year and has been involved in the production of various TV shows since her late teens.

© Paul Morigi Barack, Michelle and Sasha Obama

Earlier this week, The Cut reported that the name Natasha Obama appeared in the credits of the series "Couples Therapy," which premiered on Showtime earlier this month. The show is a documentary following various couples in therapy, with the episodes tracking the sessions and showing viewers the couples' progress over the weeks. The name Natasha Obama is credited as one of the series' casting interviewers, meaning that the person likely interviewed some of the couples for the program, providing footage for the series.

While there may be a Natasha Obama out there unrelated to the former President, Sasha was born Natasha Marian Obama. Sasha is her nickname. Adding more fuel to the fire is the fact that Sasha comes from a family with deep ties in the entertainment world, with her parents owning Higher Ground, a production company known for winning plenty of prestigious awards. There's also her sister, who's amassed plenty of experience in the Los Angeles entertainment space.

© GrosbyGroup Sasha and Malia Obama

More details about Sasha Obama's career

Sasha Obama began her college career at the University of Michigan. In 2022, she transferred to the University of Southern California, moving closer to her sister. Last year, she graduated with a degree in sociology from USC, with her parents attending her graduation and causing all manner of excitement.

Throughout their childhood, Sasha and Malia were often with their parents on various political trips and engagements. Recently, the two have decided to steer clear of the spotlight, pursuing their passions and careers while maintaining a sense of privacy. In the case of Malia, she opted to drop the last name Obama from her professional career, with credits listing her as Malia Ann. It seems like Sasha is following in her footsteps, only opting to switch her name instead of her surname.