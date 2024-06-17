Sasha Obama, lover of nail art, stops by nail salon in Los Angeles

Sasha Obama is a fan of nail art. Over the past years, following a move to Los Angeles, a career in sociology from the University of Southern California, and more, Sasha has displayed a fondness for nail art and fashion. This week, some time after celebrating her 23rd birthday, she was photographed attending the nail salon in Los Angeles.

Photos show Sasha leaving the nail salon in Los Angeles. She wears comfortable clothes, including sweatpants, a white tank top layered with a brown one, and a green bag. She styled her look with some jewelry, glasses and some yellow flip flips. She also sported some red nail polish.

Over the past months, Sasha has worn different nail styles, with many of her looks relying on long nails with eye catching colors. Some of her preferred styles include metallic colored polish, the use of acrylics, and more. It’s a look that she’s made her own over the past years, and one difference between herself and her sister Malia, who usually sports short nails.

Sasha’s birthday

Sasha celebrated her 23rd birthday on June 10th. She received various sweet messages from her family, including her parents, Michelle and Barack Obama, who shared moving tributes on social media. “Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you,” wrote Michelle after sharing a photo of the two hugging each other on a roof top in New York City.

In the case of Obama, he shared an older photo of himself and Sasha, with the two laying in the grass together. “Happy birthday, Sasha!” he wrote. “It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world… and you’re just getting started!”