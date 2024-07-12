Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler, and more stars in new crime thriller ‘Caught Stealing’
Digital Cover entertainment© James Devaney

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler, and more stars in new crime thriller ‘Caught Stealing’

The movie is still in pre-production, with many details still under wraps.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 12, 2024 2:55 PM EDT

Zoë Kravitz continues her career in Hollywood following her directorial debut with 'Blink Twice.' The actress is set to star alongside Austin Butler in a new crime thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky titled 'Caught Stealing.' 

The movie is still in pre-production, with many details still under wraps, including where and when it will be filmed.

Regina King© Getty Images

As reported by Deadline, the two stars are attached to the project, with Academy Award winner Regina King being the latest star to join the film. Based on Charlie Huston's books of the same name. 'The Whale' director is adapting the story to the big screen with the writer himself on board.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals© GettyImages

Austin is set to play Hank Thompson, described as a burnt-out former baseball player who is "unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s New York City."

© James Devaney

It is  still unclear who Zoe will be playing. However, the project is expected to be a success and would continue as a trilogy if the rest of the books are adapted into a script.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS