Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler, and more stars in new crime thriller ‘Caught Stealing’

Zoë Kravitz continues her career in Hollywood following her directorial debut with 'Blink Twice.' The actress is set to star alongside Austin Butler in a new crime thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky titled 'Caught Stealing.'

The movie is still in pre-production, with many details still under wraps, including where and when it will be filmed.

© Getty Images As reported by Deadline, the two stars are attached to the project, with Academy Award winner Regina King being the latest star to join the film. Based on Charlie Huston's books of the same name. 'The Whale' director is adapting the story to the big screen with the writer himself on board.



© GettyImages Austin is set to play Hank Thompson, described as a burnt-out former baseball player who is "unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s New York City."

