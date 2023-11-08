Who is Pablo Larraín, the director hanging out with Angelina Jolie?

Pablo Larraín and Angelina Jolie were spotted at the Hungarian State Opera,in Budapest. The two looked comfortable as they sat next to each other in the Opera’s theater box. As the story developed on the stage, Jolie was visibly moved, wiping tears from her eyes while Larraín stood from his seat to get a better look at the stage.

Jolie and Larraín are collaborating on “Maria,” one of the most awaited films of the year. Here’s all you should know about the talented film director.

He was born in Chile





Pablo Larraín at the Venice Film Festival

Pablo Larraín was born in Santiago, Chile, becoming a significant figure in the country’s filmmaking industry. He studied audiovisual arts at the University for the Arts, Sciences, and Communications in Santiago.

He’s made films in English and Spanish

Larraín began his career in Chile, directing multiple shorts and features. His first film is called “Fuga” and gained international acclaim, winning awards at the Cartagena Film Festival, and the Malaga Film Festival. He’s since directed films like “No,” starring Gael Garcia Bernal, “Ema,” and the TV series “Lisey’s Story,” starring Julianne Moore.

He’s an important producer





Stewart and Larraín.

Larraín and his brother Juan de Rios founded the production company Fabula, which has produced some Academy Award winning films, often pioneering the work of Latinos and non American directors. The company set up base in the United States in 2017, marking an important moment for Latin American cinema and TV.

“For multiple reasons, there is a lot of talent that has trouble connecting in the U.S. with the production system,” said Larraín at the time to Variety. “We would look to find a path for a filmmaker and his company coming to the U.S. to make a movie where he or she will also be owners of what they do.”

He often brings out incredible performances out of his actresses





Larraín and Jolie in the set of “Maria”

Larraín has built an incredible career, tackling all sort of subject matters. What most viewers associate him with are the great performances he draws from his lead actresses, like Natalie Portman in “Jackie” or Kristen Stewart in “Spencer.”

Larraín and Jolie’s “Maria” is an upcoming biopic based on the life of Maria Callas. The project could mark a return to form by Jolie in a lead dramatic role, and another art hit for Larrain.

