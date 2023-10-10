First look at Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in new biopic

Angelina Jolie stars in “Maria”, the new film by Pablo Larrain. Larrain is a Chilean director who’s made his mark in the industry while making these types of films: artistic biopics centered on important female figures in our culture, like “Spencer”, which shows a fictitious portrait of Princess Diana at a pivotal point in her life, and “Jackie”, trailing Jackie Kennedy in the aftermath of her husband’s death. Both films have resulted in the lead actress getting nominations for the Academy Awards.

The first two photos of “Maria” have been released, showing Jolie in character.

©Courtesy of Pablo Larrain



Angelina Jolie in “Maria”

The images, captured by Larrain himself, are closeups of Jolie, with one showing her in a knit sweater and the other one showing her in a more elegant outfit. They were taken recently, as the project is currently in production. According to the film’s release, “Maria” “is based on true accounts, and tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970's Paris."

Callas was an American born Greek soprano, who became one of the most recognized opera singers of the 20th century. Callas overcame a difficult life and childhood, suffering from near-sightedness that almost left her blind, and dealing with significant weight loss and the loss of her voice under the public eye. She also had several love affairs, including one with Aristotle Onassis, who later married Jacqueline Kennedy.

©Courtesy of Pablo Larrain



Angelina Jolie in “Maria”

More about “Maria”

The film co-stars Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Valeria Golino. “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas‘ remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steve Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation,” said Larrain in a statement.

Over the past couple of years, Jolie has starred in various films like “Come Away” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” “Maria” marks a comeback of sorts, a film that will certainly get a larger audience and more critical engagement. “I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” said Jolie in a statement.

