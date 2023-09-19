Salma Hayek is playing matchmaker for Angelina Jolie: Report

Salma Hayek is on a quest for love. Not for herself, but for one of her closest friends, Angelina Jolie. Since spending time together on the set of “The Eternals,” the two have become close friends, going on outings with their children and collaborating on new films. According to new reports, Hayek wants to help Jolie find love.

Salma Hayek, Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie, and Barry Keoghan at the premiere of “The Eternals”

Hayek appears to be looking for a potential partner for Jolie that isn’t an actor, per Radar Online. The publication reports that Hayek believes something new for Jolie might be just what she needs.

It appears like Hayek is finding inspiration within herself, who married businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, and is looking for businessmen to date Jolie. "She's got her eye on a few eligible businessmen who would know how to handle dating one of the world's most famous women and is hard at work trying to set up Angie with dates," said a source to the National Enquirer.

Hayek, Zhao and Jolie

Salma and Angelina’s close friendship

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hayek revealed that he friendship with Jolie has been incredibly enriching and a source of joy in her life. “She’s been very, very enriching in my life, in so many ways -- as mothers, you know. Most of all, as artists,” she said.

Following their work on “The Eternals,” Hayek and Jolie partnered up for “Without Blood,” with Hayek acting and Jolie in the director’s seat. In an interview with Deadline, Hayek called Jolie “the best director” she’s ever worked with. “I absolutely loved working with her; enjoyed every second of it,” she said.