In a heartwarming display of friendship and camaraderie, Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek recently enjoyed dinner at “The Nice Guy” restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood. Their decision to bring along their children, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Valentina Pinault, made the evening even more unique, creating a heartwarming family affair.

The duo, renowned for their successful careers and philanthropic endeavors, showcased their strong bond as they stepped out together for a night of laughter, good food, and quality time with their loved ones.

Dressed impeccably, the women caught the attention of onlookers with their chic yet distinct styles.