Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry join forces for an action thriller

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry are returning to a genre that they’re both seasoned with — action thrillers. The actresses will star and produce “Maude vs Maude,” a film that was the subject of a bidding war between some of the leading studios in Hollywood.

Deadline was the first to break the news, sharing that the film would be directed by Roseanne Liang from a script by Scott Mosier. The film’s plot is being kept under wraps, but it has been described as a “Bond vs. Bourne” type of film with a global action thriller approach.

Warner Bros ended up acquiring the rights for the film, submitting an “impressive” bid of money. “It was too hard to pass up, with Warners putting in an impressive bid you haven’t been seeing from the studios as often these days, especially with the endless amounts of money the streamers seem to have,” writes Deadline.

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry have been involved in Hollywood for decades but have yet to work in a project. They’re both veterans of action films, with Jolie starring in projects like “Salt,” “Wanted,” “Tomb Raider,” and more. Berry has starred action packed films like “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” the Bond film “Die Another Day,” and the “X- Men” franchise.

©GettyImages



Berry and Jolie in 2003

Over the past years, Berry has starred in the film “Bruised,” which also served as her directorial debut.

Jolie has starred in Marvel’s “Eternals” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” This past year, she directed the film “Without Blood,” which stars Salma Hayek. In the near future, she’s scheduled to lead the Maria Callas biopic, titled “Maria.”