Angelia Jolie was all smiles with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild: Who is he?

Angelina Jolie seemed to have a good time in Malibu with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild. The pair were all smiles after their 3-hour date at Nobu, which is one of the most popular spots for celebrities.

The Hollywood star and the businessman were spotted having a casual conversation after having lunch, matching in black ensembles and enjoying their time together as they exited the restaurant.

Angelina looked chic and sophisticated in a black dress with side cutouts, pairing her outfit with black heels, big sunglasses and minimal jewelry, while David looked casually dapper walking next to the actress.

Online users were quick to wonder if the pair were going on a romantic date together, however they are both known for having interests in activism. David is described as a British environmentalist and heir to the Rothschild fortune, being part of one of the richest families in the world.

The adventurer and founder of MYOO is constantly advocating for action on climate change through campaigns and conferences. He has also worked as ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ. David is also an author and filmmaker, who has been going on multiple expeditions and adventures, ultimately founding the Adventure Ecology organization.

Angelina was recently launching the program ‘Women for Bees’ in Mexico. The non-profit is meant to preserve the bees from the Mayan civilization, which are in extinction and are the most ancient breed of bees in the world. The purpose of the program is to empower the local women through their work, and to learn how to care for the endangered species.