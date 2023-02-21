Angelina Jolie and her kids cut their hair to support Iranian women

Angelina Jolie and her family are raising awareness for the women in Iran.

Jolie took to Instagram to raise awareness for the humanitarian crisis that’s affecting Iran, sharing that her and her children Shiloh and Zahara cut a strand of their hair for an art exhibition.

The post is made up of a video and some photos that show Jolie’s daughter’s getting some of their hair cut. The video shows multiple people who’ve cut their hair and have mailed it to a location in Paris, with their samples being featured in an art project designed by Prune Nourry, which will be presented in New York, in March.

“My friend Prune Nourry is running a beautiful art project to show solidarity with brave women in Iran who are struggling for equality and rights, and to honor their courage. My family are taking part. Anyone can participate in the project by sending a lock of their hair, before February 25th,” wrote Jolie, adding in the address. “The exhibition will take place in NYC, on March 8th, 2023.” The date of the art exhibit coincides with International Women’s Day.

Angelina Jolie has long been invested in numerous humanitarian issues, being an ambassador of the United Nations for two decades, and more. While she’s been involved in Hollywood from a young age, starring in films and directing them, she’s also been deeply invested in the health of women and children in areas all over the world.

“I went through a phase of being so shocked and angry about a system that tolerates millions of people being displaced by war, genocide and persecution. I’m still just as angry about injustice, but whereas my younger self wanted to tear down the system, I’ve learnt I have to fight to try to change it from within,” she said of her work with the UN in an interview with Vogue.

At the end of last year, Jolie terminated her work with the UN and is focusing on providing a voice to those that have been affected through other routes. “I will be working now with organizations led by people most directly affected by conflict, that give the greatest voice to them,” she shared on her Instagram.