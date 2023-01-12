Angelina Jolie takes her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt shopping in New York City

Angelina Jolie is back in the Big Apple and took one of her daughters shopping! The beloved actress and Zahara Jolie-Pitt are in New York City enjoying the retail experience on the Lower East Side.

The pair looked classic, as the 47-year-old actress wore a black trench coat, grey trousers, and black shoes.

Zahara let her long braided hair down while rocking Converse and black pants.

In 2022, Angelina accompanied her daughter Zahara as she visited different universities. Zahara was admitted at Spelman College in Atlanta, prompting Angelina to get emotional and share posts about the school and her daughter’s achievements. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote on Instagram.

Angelina loves having quality time with her children. Ofter we see the Hollywood star hanging out with her bundles of joy. In November she took her son, Pax Jolie Pitt, shopping in Los Angeles. They visited various shops, among them, the grocery store Erewhon.