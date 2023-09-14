Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Salma Hayek is back to work following her tropical vacation where she showcased some of her most stunning ensembles, including colorful bikinis and sheer cover-ups, while enjoying a relaxing time. The Mexican star is now attending some work-related events, including her recent appearance at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada.
The 57-year-old actress stole the show as she stepped onto the red carpet, giving interviews and giving her best pose for the cameras.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!