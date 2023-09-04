Salma Hayek celebrates her 57th birthday grateful: “I am so happy to be alive”

The past year has undeniably held a special place in Salma Hayek’s life. So far, it’s brought her fantastic opportunities, exciting upcoming projects and some great successes. More importantly, it’s a year in which she has found some personal and profound fulfilment. A journey she’s embarked on alongside her family, hand in hand with her beloved François-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina Paloma. As she celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday, September 2nd, the radiant Mexican actress couldn’t help but overflow with gratitude.

The Frida actress took to social media to express her thankfulness for everything life granted her, from all her loved ones and her work to everything she loves and experiences. She shared these sentiments along with a set of photos, where she looked stunning in a red crochet bikini while enjoying a day at the beach as part of her birthday celebrations.

©Salma Hayek



Ageless beauty: Salma Hayek Shines on her birthday posts

She captioned the post with the following words, “I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉”

Of course, the actress’s fans flooded the post with messages brimming with admiration and affection and their heartfelt well-wishes as she begins another year of life. Notably, some of her celebrity friends joined in the celebration. Camila Cabello, for instance, shared her birthday wishes in Spanish with a cheerful “Happy birthday” message, accompanied by cake and crown emojis. Priyanka Chopra also chimed in, sending her warmest regards with a simple and sweet “Happy birthday, beautiful.” Bella Throne commented, “Goals! Happy birthday!! ❤️” and the esteemed actress Viola Davis left her a comment, wishing her the happiest birthday.

©Salma Hayek



Salma Hayek celebrates her 57th birthday at the beach

However, that wasn’t the only post on social media that the actress shared during her birthday celebrations. Following her beachside photo, she treated her followers to two more captivating shares. In one, she is about to blow out the candles on her birthday cake and thanks everyone for the love. On the other post, she shared a mesmerizing slow-motion video showing her dancing in yet another striking bikini ensemble. Accompanying this post were some inspiring words: “Life is a series of phases with beginnings and ends, that’s why sometimes it’s okay to feel like butterflies 🦋 even if we let a part of us go…”