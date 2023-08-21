Salma Hayek recalls first kiss and first romance at 15: ‘I was so nervous’

Salma Hayek is without a doubt an incredible actress and an excellent storyteller. The Hollywood star looked back at one of her sweetest childhood memories, telling the story about her romance at 15 years old in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.

The actress detailed how it all happened during an interview with W Magazine. “Oh my god, my first kiss was in by this river, beautiful river in Coatzacoalcos where I come from, where we used to go waterskiing,” she revealed. Salma explained that she was the last of her friends to kiss, and after a 3-month romance, her boyfriend wanted them to share their first kiss.

“I came up with this idea to start putting honey on my lips at night. So, maybe, it would absorb it, and if he sucked hard enough on my lips, he’d taste it. And so, even if I was not good at kissing, at least I tasted good,” she said to the publication.

Salma went on to say that she realized she “was a natural,” and quickly noticed she had nothing to worry about. “I liked it. I did not want to separate forever. When we finally separated, I got embarrassed again, and I didn’t know what to say, so I just said, nervously, “What did it taste like?” And, of course, he says, “Honey,” ’cause that’s the cliche,” she added.

And while her first kiss was perfect, she revealed that applying honey was not a good idea. “I went on to put the honey on my lips, and I had ants come at night in my room, and bite my face. So, please, girls, do not do the honey on your lips if you’re gonna kiss for the first time. The aftermath of the honey went really bad.”