Salma Hayek exudes timeless beauty and vitality while riding a horse on the beach

Salma Hayek is living her best “Pasión de Gavilanes” vibe in new pictures that feature the Frida actress riding a horse on the beach. The Mexican star shared on Instagram a carousel of her latest vacation. “Chasing sunsets 🌅 #vivamexico Persiguiendo atardeceres 🌅,” she wrote in English and Spanish.

©Salma Hayek



Salma exudes timeless beauty and vitality as she effortlessly dons a chic yet casual ensemble. The renowned actress stuns in a sleek black crop top that elegantly complements her figure, paired gracefully with white cargo pants that emanate a sense of relaxed sophistication. Amidst this stylish composition, her choice of two braided pigtails adds a touch of playful charm.

Salma’s vacation comes a month after she revealed she has never gotten Botox. Instead, she credits meditation and frequency machines.

The Puss and Boots star joined Kelly Ripa on her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, where she exclaimed, “No Botox!” Hayek said she knows what keeps her looking flawless, calling it a “strange meditation.”

“Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving,” she said. “I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.”

“Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my god. Again, you look 20,” she said. Hayek says when she stops meditating for some time, “the face starts to drop, and everything starts to drop.”