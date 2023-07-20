Salma Hayek says she does not get Botox and credits her great skin to meditation

Salma Hayek has incredible skin and is aging with beauty and grace. While it’s easy to believe that she has gotten work done with the best of the best doctors, the 54-year-old says she has never gotten Botox. Instead, she credits meditation and frequency machines.



©GettyImages



Salma looks incredible at 54

The Puss and Boots star joined Kelly Ripa on her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, where she exclaimed, “No Botox!“ “You’re amazing,” the Live with Kelly and Mark co-host responded.

Meditation over needles

Hayek said she knows what keeps her looking flawless, calling it a “strange meditation.” “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving,” she said. “I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.”



©GettyImages



Hayek says she has mastered a ‘strange meditation’

Hayek, who recently celebrated 24 million followers on Instagram, said she can “feel the energy.” “It moves, and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations. So I do a lot of the frequency machines,” she said.

“Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my god. Again, you look 20,” she said. Hayek says when she stops meditating for some time, “the face starts to drop, and everything starts to drop.”



Hayek says her husband, François-Henri Pinault, doesn’t believe in it, but when it gets “really bad” he’ll ask, “Have you been doing your yoga?’”

As noted by People, the actress has been candid about her beauty secrets. On Good Morning America, she revealed that she uses mascara to cover her white hair. “Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair, so I go like this, and then I go like this,” she explained, mimicking how she brushes mascara on her hair.