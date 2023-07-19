Allison Holker reveals one of the many talents of her teenage daughter, Weslie

Allison Holker took to social media to share a glamorous selfie alongside her artistic daughter, Weslie, 15, who skillfully applied her makeup. The proud mom, 35, struck a pose captioning the shot, “My babygirl, my makeup artist❤️”

The pair are very close, and in June, the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared a heartwarming snapshot of Weslie radiating confidence as she sat on a rustic wooden stool, donning a navy T-shirt and blue jeans, capturing the essence of youthful charm. Inscribed across the photo, Holker expressed her pride, exclaiming, “A proud mom moment!”

©Allison Holker





Weslie turned 15 in May, and her mom once again showered her with sweet words. “I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world,” she continued. “You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss ... happy 15!!”

Holker shares her three remarkable children—Weslie, Maddox (7), and Zaia (3)—with her beloved late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. While coping with the heart-wrenching loss of Boss, who tragically passed away in December 2022 at age 40, she remains steadfast in her commitment to cherish and support her children through their shared journey.

Allison Holker Boss children’s book she wrote with tWitch

In the face of profound loss, Allison Holker Boss finds solace and strength in preserving the cherished legacy of her late husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. Together, they embarked on a heartfelt endeavor, a children’s book that encapsulates their family’s unwavering spirit.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, a beautiful tale that embodies their shared mission. While the book is set to be released on January 16, 2024, its heartfelt essence can already be felt through pre-orders.

Their collaborative journey began in 2021, as they poured their love and creativity into the pages of this extraordinary book. Allison’s unwavering dedication ensures that Stephen’s legacy lives on, bringing joy and inspiration to children and families everywhere.

Through the book, the Boss family invites us to embrace the power of resilience and the beauty of unity, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, love and passion can create magic that transcends time.