Salma Hayek turns heads in black bikini and sheer cover-up: Summer outfits

Salma Hayek continues her endless summer vacation. The Mexican star has been showing off her stunning summer wardrobe while enjoying some fun moments while on her tropical getaways. Most recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her vacation in her home country, making fans go crazy with her beach ensembles and colorful outfits.

This time the fan-favorite star showcased a black bikini with an intricate white pattern, paired with a chic blue cover-up, which perfectly accentuated her incredible figure and featured crocheted lace detailing and a cinched belt.

Salma showed her natural beauty by wearing no makeup and completing the look with a pair of gold necklaces. The actress gave her best pose for the camera, with the ocean as the perfect backdrop. “What’s wrong with Sunday blues?” she wrote on Instagram, adding “Azul!!!” in Spanish.

Fans of the star complimented her figure in the comment section. “You are beautiful inside and out! You look gorgeous in every colour and outfit because you are beautiful!” one person wrote, while someone else added, “It’s a hot Sunday blue.”

Just last week Salma showed off another of her colorful ensembles in aquamarine and orange hues, while wearing a matching bikini. The actress shared a video twirling around with the outfit, wearing her hair in loose waves and rocking a pair of sunglasses. “Life is a series of phases with beginnings and ends, that’s why sometimes it’s ok to feel like butterflies even if we let a part of us go…” she wrote on Instagram”