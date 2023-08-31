©Instagram
CELEBRITY FASHION

Salma Hayek’s summer look includes chic bikini top and knit skirt: Lauren Sanchez approves

Salma has been having the time of her life chasing the sun and documenting some fun moments on vacation.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Salma Hayek is always elevating her summer ensembles one stunning photo at a time. The Hollywood star showcased her latest outfit following her vacation in Mexico, where she gave her best pose in a turquoise swimsuit, enjoying the warm weather and swimming in the ocean.

This time Salma surprised her fans and followers on social media with a chic look, which consisted of a blue navy bikini top and a matching long knit skirt with a white pattern, featuring fringe at the bottom. Her new summer ensemble definitely accentuates her incredible figure with a sophisticated touch to her vacation outfit.

©Instagram

The actress also showed off her natural look and a soft glam makeup look, which included a pink lip. Salma posed for the pic as she stepped down the stairs, showing her modeling skills and her sculptural look.

Salma has been having the time of her life chasing the sun and documenting some fun moments on social media, with her fans and celebrity friends praising her for her stunning outfits, including Lauren Sanchez who commented under her recent post, adding fire emojis and approving her latest look.

©Instagram

“Divina you are so beautiful I love how you have always represented Mexican women curvy and beautiful Thank you,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Such a beautiful woman and so inspirational,” adding, “Si ser bella fuese delito te condenan de por vida.” Her friend and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez agreed with the comments, writing, “Omg !!! Este cuerpazo!!!!!”

