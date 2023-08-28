Salma Hayek shows off her curves in turquoise bikini while swimming in Mexico

Salma Hayek was living her best life in Mexico. The Hollywood star wore the perfect bathing suit while vacationing in her home country, enjoying the warm weather, swimming in the ocean, and posing for some pics during her relaxing time.

The 56-year-old actress was all smiles by the beach, showing off her incredible figure in a turquoise look that perfectly matched the color of the ocean. She also wore dark sunglasses and enjoyed some drinks. “Every now and then, your hair decides to cooperate when you least expect or when you least needed,” she wrote on Instagram, revealing that she had a “good hair day.”

“Definition of goddess,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Ooh Tiffany blue Ocean..gorgeous figure..beautiful hair.” Some of her celebrity friends also commented, including singer Natalia Jimenez who wrote in Spanish, “Cálmate con el cuerpazooooooo Salmaaaa!! Te ves guapísima!”

“Margaritas taste better in Mexico,” Salma wrote under a different photo, drinking a cocktail and posing for a photo. The star documented the best moments of her tropical getaway, including her relaxing time in a white hammock, wearing an all-white ensemble over a black bikini, pairing the look with a white hat.

“Find a place that makes you wonder and dream of your safe place,” she shared with her followers. “For me it’s under the ocean,” Salma explained, “it gives me a lot of peace, but it destroys my manicure.” It seems like Salma has an extensive summer wardrobe, as she has been chasing the sun lately, and sporting some stunning ensembles, including another purple bikini, under a beach cover-up in blue and purple.