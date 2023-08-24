Salma Hayek takes a sizzling coffee break in a plunging swimsuit

Salma Hayek is soaking up the sun this summer, and living her best life. The 56-year-old Mexican stunner has been blessing her 26.3 million followers with amazing photos, and Wednesday, she shared a breathtaking photo while enjoying a cup of coffee in a black swimsuit and platform open-toe stilettos. “Who likes coffee?” she wrote in English and Spanish in the caption.

The Puss in Boots star, looked incredible in the photo. She paired the black look with a sombrero and sunglasses and perfectly posed with a white mug.

Hayek, who recently opened up about her first kiss at 15, was getting all the love in the comments from her beautiful friends. Lauren Sanchez wrote, “I will take mine exactly like yours,” with a fire and heart emoji, while Zoe Saldana quipped, “I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours.” “You are a hot cup of Java lady,” Sharon Stone added.

Hayek, who recently shared a loving post to her father-in-law is one of the most popular celebrity Instagram accounts, and she is very active. In July, she celebrated the exciting milestone of reaching 25 million followers. To celebrate, she shared a cheeky video working out in her pool in a bikini. Less than two months later, she’s already over 26 million.

It’s not the first time Hayek has enjoyed coffee while in a bathing suit. She kicked off 2022 with a viral post relaxing poolside in a leopard print suit with her cafecito. “First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. Primer café del primer lunes del primer mes del año nuevo #lunes #cafe,” she captioned the post, which has over 2 million likes.