Kim Kardashian poses poolside in tiny bikini during Italian vacation

Kim Kardashian is making the most out of her time in Italy. The 42-year-old reality star documented a fun moment during her recent vacation, showing off her incredible figure and giving her best pose poolside, rocking her signature long black hair and a soft glam makeup look, which included bronze eyeshadow, and a pink lip.

The businesswoman did an impromptu photoshoot wearing a gold bikini, making her fans and followers go crazy as she stepped out of the pool in full glam. She also had some fun riding a bike around the pool, smiling for the camera, and showing her skills while holding both of her legs up in the air.

“Nite swim in Puglia,” she wrote on Instagram. “Armenian Barbie,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Hotter than ever.” Other online users were reminded of her signature look in the 2000s, causing some nostalgia about her ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ era.

“I MISS THIS KIMBERLY 2009 ERA,” a fan wrote, while someone else added, “Doesn’t look like a night swim looks more like a photo shoot lol.” Kim has been busy lately, most recently with her fashion campaign with Marc Jacobs, and with her highly anticipated acting debut on TV with the fan-favorite series ‘American Horror Story’ created by Ryan Murphy.

Fans of Kim and the series already saw a glimpse of her look in the series, which is set to be released on September 20th. However, details about her character have yet to be revealed. Based on the book titled “Delicate Condition,” written by Danielle Valentine, the story follows a woman who wants to get pregnant and becomes increasingly paranoid with the thought that someone is preventing that from happening.