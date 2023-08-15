Kim Kardashian’s ‘American Horror Story’ shares premiere date

Kim Kardashian is ready for her TV debut. The media icon will star in the new season of “American Horror Story,” coming out on September 20th.

The season is the 12th of the anthology series and is officially called “AHS: Delicate,” becoming the first season that’s adapted from an existing novel. The book is called “Delicate Condition,” and was written by Danielle Valentine, following a woman who wants to get pregnant and becomes increasingly paranoid with the thought that someone is preventing that from happening. It will premiere in two parts, with the leads played by Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevinge.

The series’ teaser was released earlier this year, and showed some spooky images to the tune of a slow cover of “Rockabye Baby.” The clip showed a first look of its lead stars, who were eerily covered in white make up and wearing various devices, including some lab coats and glasses with fake eyelashes on them. It also showed off some references to spiders, and various people joined together and doing some cult-like moves. It concludes with Kardashian, holding on to a newborn baby and looking straight at the camera.

Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate#AHSFXpic.twitter.com/vOfKbcgqpC — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

The announcement of the premiere date was made alongside a new poster, which is as creepy as expected for the franchise. In it, Roberts stands in the center, pregnant with what seems like a big spider.

“AHS: Delicate” co-stars a cast of franchise veterans and newcomers, including Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk.