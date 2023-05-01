Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to star in ‘American Horror Story’ with Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian and more

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is about to give us another incredible performance on ‘American Horror Story.’ The Golden Globe winner is set to star in Season 12 of the popular series, alongside Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and more.

“Guess the cat’s out the bag,” the actress wrote on Instagram, announcing the news to her fans and followers. The ‘Pose’ star has been booked and busy ever since making her debut on the silver screen, and now she is back to working with Ryan Murphy in a new season of his series.





Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts filming ‘American Horror Story’

Fans of the star shared their excitement about MJ being added to the casting, following mixed reactions to the recent American Horror Story announcements. “YES!!!!!!!! Not excited about Kim K in it but so excited to see you MJ!!!!,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Congrats!!! Can’t wait to see.”

And while many details have yet to be revealed, this new season is being described as a “feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby.” Filming has already started and a release date is expected to be announced this summer.

MJ has proven time and again that she is an incredible actress. However, all eyes are currently on Kim Kardashian, who has only had minor acting roles until now. During a recent interview, Patti Lupone explained that she would have preferred to see a professional actor taking Kim’s role. “Excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life?” she said.

“Well … you know ... acting. It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” Sharon Stone agreed on social media.