Sharon Stone is not happy about Kim Kardashian’s role in ‘American Horror Story’

Sharon Stone is sharing her thoughts about Kim Kardashian’s recent American Horror Story announcement. The reality star is set to join the cast of the popular series, acting alongside Emma Roberts in the upcoming season of the show.

And while many online users are excited to see Kim’s performance, some Hollywood stars have shared their discontent about the decision to include her in the cast.

“Well … you know ... acting. It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” Stone wrote on Instagram, after seeing Patti Lupone’s recent comments on the casting announcement.

Stone was also referring to the 10,000-hour rule, popularized by Malcolm Gladwell in the best-selling book ‘Outliers,’ which details that 10,000 hours of practice can achieve mastery of a skill or craft.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Lupone explained that she would have preferred to see a professional actor taking Kim’s role. “Excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life?” she said.

Cohen also asked the Broadway star if she had thoughts about Kim joining American Horror Story. “You don’t like it, do you?” he asked, to which she responded, “No, I don’t.”

Kim has had some minor roles in film and television throughout her career in the entertainment industry, including ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Last Man Standing,’ ‘Drop Dead Diva,’ and ‘Disaster Movie.’