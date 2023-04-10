Kim Kardashian to star in ‘American Horror Story’: Emma Roberts returns

Kim Kardashian is sharing some exciting news! The reality star announced her participation in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. The surprising announcement comes after it was revealed by Ryan Murphy that this will be “one of the biggest shows.”

A new teaser for the highly anticipated 12th season, which is set to be released this summer, details some of the big names that will be involved in the project, including the return of Emma Roberts.

“Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate,” the new teaser reads. And while the storyline has yet to be revealed, viewers can expect to see the pair sharing some scenes, with filming starting in May.

Murphy previously shared his creative process for this season of the series. “Sometimes we have big writers rooms. This year, one person is pretty much writing all of them,” he explained.

The unexpected announcement of the SKIMS founder joining the cast of the fan-favorite show is already going viral, with many wondering about Kim’s character in relation to Emma’s. “OH MY LORD!! KIM? ON AHS?? IM CRYING,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Emma roberts AND KIM? in MY ahs? the gays will go extinct,” adding, “What if they’re like Real Housewives but also serial killers?”