Is Kim Kardashian retiring from reality TV to become a full-time lawyer?

Kim Kardashian might be ready for a new career path. The 42-year-old businesswoman has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, becoming a mom and embarking on multiple ventures. Fans of the star also know how influential Kim is following her new career as a lawyer and advocate.

And while it seems like she is not ready to quit the entertainment business, she has definitely thought about it. “I joke with my mom, who’s my manager, I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings [and] you can still have a job’” she said at the 2023 Time100 Summit in New York City.

Kim went on to explain that she would have no problem changing her career path and quitting reality TV. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much,” she continued. “It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done… I would totally spend more time doing that — cameras, no cameras.”

Kim previously said she was inspired by her late father’s career as a successful lawyer. “Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated. I don’t see me floating on a yacht. I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working,” she said to Wall Street Journal in 2021.

After making their debut on reality TV back in 2007, the famous Kardashian family has been working nonstop, starring in over 20 seasons and continuing to show their life journey on Hulu, with a new season coming in May.