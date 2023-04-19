Kim Kardashian shares amazing ‘Kill Bill’ inspired outfit

Kim Kardashian is all about the drama. She shared a set of images showing off an outfit inspired by the film “Kill Bill,” referencing one of its iconic lines in the caption.

The photos show her eating some sushi in the restaurant where one of Kill Bill’s most iconic sequences were shot. She’s wearing a yellow leather outfit with a black stripe, some dark pants and matching sunglasses. “You and I have unfinished business,” Kardashian captioned the post, which concluded with the “Kill Bill” poster.

The restaurant where Kardashian is located appears to be the one where they shot one of The Bride’s most extensive battle sequences. In the film, The Bride, played by Uma Thurman, is on a quest for revenge on Bill, an ex that left her for dead and ruined her life. The Bride travels from the U.S. to Japan on a search for Bill, concluding in a battle scene with some Yakuza members called The Crazy 88, where she kicks butt in a yellow and black outfit.

Kardashian appears to be reading up on her Hollywood history as she gets ready for her film debut in the new season of “American Horror Story.” She’ll be joined by Emma Roberts, an AHS vet, with there being no details released of the series.

Per Variety, Kardashian will play a lead role in the series and will play a character that was written especially for her.