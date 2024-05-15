Jennifer Garner gives fans nostalgia dancing like she did in the ‘80s

Jennifer Garner knows how to make a good TikTok. The 52-year-old actress loves creating content on the app, and on Tuesday, she shared an adorable video dancing to “Your Soul” by Jules Spinner, channeling her inner ‘80s girl. “This is how this mom danced in the 80s,” she wrote over the clip.



Garner looked carefree and happy, dancing in the clip in a yellow dress, sweater, and comfortable slippers inside her stunning home. “Honestly, I forget” she quipped in the caption.

The dancing queen moment had her fans in their feelings, remembering her iconic dance scene in 13 Going on 30. Garner played Jenna Rink in the film, and she famously does an awkwardly perfect dance to “Thriller” with Mark Ruffalo. “Channeling her inner Jenna rink,” “30, flirty, and thriving!” and “Just need some Razzles!” were among some of the comments about the film.





While Garner loves making TikToks, she seems to appreciate her privacy. She was notably absent from the 2024 Met Gala and has been since the first time she went in 2007.

“I went to the Met ball exactly one time,” she told Vogue in a December episode of its “Beauty Secrets” series. “I found it a little scary, so I haven’t been back.”



©GettyImages



Jennifer Garner at the Met Gala in 2007

In March, she also opened up about how it used to be with paparazzi when she and Ben Affleck were married. “Becoming someone who is well known requires an enormous adaptation,” she wrote in March in WSJ. Magazine‘s Women’s Style Issue.

“Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, ‘We have to adapt,’” she explained. “We were surrounded by paparazzi. There were so many things you wouldn’t expect. We’d be left alone more at Disneyland than we would at a park in Santa Monica,” the mother of three continued.

Although she still finds herself in front of paparazzi as they co-parent Violet Anne, 18, Fin Affleck, 15, and their youngest Samuel, 12, she protects her peace and keeps parts of her life private, like her love life. While Garner is occasionally spotted with her boyfriend, John Miller, she’s remained tight-lipped on the relationship.