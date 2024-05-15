Christine Baumgartner looks happy with Josh Connor a year after divorce from Kevin Costner

Christine Baumgartner is happy with her new relationship and is ready for the world to see. The 50-year ex-wife of Kevin Costner filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star in May 2023, and a year later, she went public with their mutual friend Josh Connor.



The couple was recently spotted sharing some PDA on a walk in Santa Barbara

The couple was recently spotted on a walk in Santa Barbara near Connor’s rental home in Montecito, CA, where they held hands, wrapped their arms around each other, and looked very much in love.



Christine and Josh were rumored to be dating during the messy divorce

Baumgartner and the financier were first linked a couple of months after her divorce. They were spotted in July in Hawaii on a trip together, which her children were also at. Baumgartner shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace Avery,12, with Costner.



However, as noted by PEOPLE, during child support hearings in August 2023, her attorney, John Rydell, denied that it was romantic.

Connor was reportedly the couple’s friend and neighbor. A source told the outlet in January, “He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy.”

A messy divorce

Better days between Christine and Kevin

The former couple had a contentious divorce, which settled four months after the split. Costner’s legal team, headed by Laura Wasser, won the battle over child support. They will share joint custody with Costner ordered to pay $63k/month, as opposed to Baumgartner’s request for $248k/month.

But Baumgartner isn’t the only one who has moved on. Costner has been rumored to be dating the singer Jewel since December 2023. She broke her silence about the relationship in April 2024, with an interview with Elle. Although she did not confirm or deny the rumors, she told the outlet, “He’s a great person,” adding that “the public fascination is intense for sure.”