Jewel remembers ‘great memories’ with cowboys amid Kevin Costner romance

Jewel sure loves cowboy hats! The singer is reportedly with Kevin Costner, and there is no doubt that his character on “Yellowstone” is her type. Earlier this week, the 49-year-old shared a video with her 531k followers on Instagram from her hotel which happened to be near the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Seeing all the men in cowboy hats led her to reminisce about “great memories.”





In the selfie-style video, the funny artist joked about her appearance and her failure to pack facial cleanser on her travels. “My face always goes on strike in Las Vegas. I don’t know, I walk through the casinos, and my eyes burn, must be all the sin in the air,” she says.

Moving on to the topic of cowboys, Jewel said she didn’t know the NFR was in town until she saw who was in her hotel. “There are so many cowboys. I love seeing it, it’s a sea of cowboy hats,“ the ”Intuition” singer says in the clip.

“It’s like the ghost of Christmas past,” she quipped.” I spent decades of my life at the NFR, it’s a trip to be here, it brings back so many memories,” she said while pretending to cry, “no, great memories.”

The pretend-to-cry moment could be a reference to her former marriage to world-champion professional rodeo cowboy Ty Murray in 2008. The couple was together for ten years before getting married. They welcomed their son, Kase, in 2011 and divorced in 2014.





Jewel and Costner rumors

Jewel and Costner sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on December 8 at a tennis fundraiser benefiting her Inspiring Children Foundation, on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. In photos published by TMZ, the “Hands” singer had Costner’s hands wrapped around her waist as she leaned on him while she spoke into the microphone. They also flew to the Caribbean together, per TMZ.

Insiders later confirmed the news with People, saying the relationship is “fresh but not brand new. “ “There is a very big attraction on both sides,” they said. “Jewel likes Kevin’s type, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool.”





Costner is fresh off his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, which ended in September. “He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over,” the insider added. The couple shares three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — and he has four adult children from previous relationships.

©Getty



Charlie Whitehurst and Jewel

As for Jewel, following her divorce from Murray, she was with quarterback Charlie Whitehurst from 2015 until 2017.