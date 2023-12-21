See the red dress Jennifer Lopez may have worn to her and Ben Affleck’s holiday party

Jennifer Lopez is getting into the Christmas spirit with incredible dresses. The singer and businesswoman recently shared a gallery of photos in a jaw-dropping red gown that fit her like a glove. She also had a full face of makeup, with a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, fierce lips, and diamond earrings. The post comes after the holiday party she threw at her home with Ben Affleck, and all signs point that this is one of the gowns she wore.





In the first photo, JLo is applying lip gloss, perfecting her pout. In the second slide, she is inspecting her look in the mirror with her hair stylist nearby with a hairspray canister ready to attack any stray away.

Lopez’s post comes after Bennifer’s big holiday party on Saturday night. PEOPLE reported that Lopez started the night in a “long festive red dress,” so this must be the one.



Bennifer’s Holiday Party

According to PEOPLE, Lopez changed out of the red dress later in the night into a blue-green sequined dress.

The source said the couple threw a really fun party and were in “good spirits.” The evening was full of Christmas carols, with Lopez singing several songs. They noted that they did a great job hosting, keeping their respective groups of friends entertained. Some famous guests in attendance were Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lewis, Lily Rabe, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, and Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina.

But the party wasn’t just for adults. According to the outlet, their kids were there. Lopez shares Emme and Max, 15, with Marc Anthony, while Affleck, shares Violet, 18, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The source said they were all “dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet.”