What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son won’t be getting for Christmas

Prince Archie won’t be receiving one gift on his wish list this year! At a special screening of Netflix’s The After, which was moderated by Meghan Markle, the royal mom of two revealed that her son wants a Leica camera.

According to PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex shared that Archie is taking after the film’s director Misan Harriman, who has previously photographed the Sussex family. “The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan shared.

“Our 4-year-old,” she said, before correcting herself, “4 ½ -year-old son — he would say, ‘No, I’m not 4. I’m 4 ½ —Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ’But it’s not a Leica like Misan.’”

“I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,’” Meghan continued, telling Misan, “So thank you for the inspiration across the board.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not celebrated Christmas with the British royals since 2018

Last month, the Duchess spoke with E! News about her family’s holiday traditions. “We’re creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we’re enjoying every moment of it,” she said, adding, “I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

Meghan and Prince Harry, who reside in California with their son Archie and two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, have not celebrated Christmas with the royal family since 2018. In November, The Sunday Times reported that a friend said: “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

On Christmas morning, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, accompanied by members of the royal family, will attend service at Sandringham Church.