Royal family’s Christmas guest list to include new additions this year: report

There will reportedly be more family members at Sandringham on Christmas Day

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will reportedly be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham with additional family members this year. According to ITV, the Queen’s children and grandchildren have been invited to attend Christmas lunch at Sandringham House for the first time.

A royal source, who is said to have knowledge of this year’s arrangements at Sandringham, told ITV: “The Queen has invited her children and grandchildren this year which is different from previous years:”

Princes William and Harry’s stepmother has two children—Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes—from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, and five grandchildren: Laura’s three kids, ElizaGus and Louis, and Tom’s two children, Lola and Freddy.

Queen Camilla is a mother of two and grandmother of five©Getty Images
Queen Camilla is a mother of two and grandmother of five

ITV’s Chris Ship reported, “King Charles and Queen Camilla will stick to the tradition of attending church on Christmas morning on the Norfolk estate, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. But the guest list of those attending Christmas lunch back at Sandringham House is being radically altered - and will include many members of Queen Camilla’s family for the first time.”

The royal family walks to St. Mary Magdalene church on Christmas morning to attend service. Prince Louis made his royal walk debut last year on his grandfather’s first Christmas as King. King Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reside in California, have not celebrated Christmas with the royals since 2018. Per The Telegraph, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said “it is highly unlikely they would decline any invitation to spend the festive season with the King.”

