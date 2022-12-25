Prince Louis made his royal Christmas walk debut as his grandfather, King Charles III, celebrated his first Christmas as sovereign. The four year old joined his parents, older siblings and other members of the royal family on Sunday as they walked to St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Day service.﻿

This year marked the British royal family’s first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth. The royals came together to celebrate the holiday in Sandringham for the first time with Charles as monarch. Several of the family’s youngest members attended the church service, including Zara Tindall’s daughters, Peter Phillips’ children and Princess Beatrice’s stepson.

Prince William has previously opened up about what he looks forward to “a lot” during Christmastime. “I think generally, for me, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time during the year. So, we get very few moments to actually come together,” the Prince of Wales said on Radio Mardsen last year.

“And when I see my children meet up with my cousins’ children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together. It’s very special. I look forward to that a lot. Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it’s a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement,” he continued. “I’m enjoying the new version of Christmas in my life.”

Scroll to see photos of the royals from Christmas Day 2022: