Prince William reveals what he looks forward to at Christmastime, plus his favorite Christmas movie!

For Prince William, like many around the world, the holidays are a time for family. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, spoke about what he looks forward to “a lot” during Christmastime while appearing on Radio Mardsen.

“I think generally, for me, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time during the year. So, we get very few moments to actually come together,” Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ father said.

Prince William looks forward to seeing his kids play with his cousins’ children

“And when I see my children meet up with my cousins’ children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together. It’s very special. I look forward to that a lot. Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it’s a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement,” he continued. “I’m enjoying the new version of Christmas in my life.”

The Duke also admitted that “food is quite important” to him on Christmas. He confessed, “I do tend to eat a lot over Christmas. There’s always a tiny little bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit more bit of turkey or sausage or for the wine.”

While on Radio Marsden, the future King answered questions from young patients of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, which he is president of. When asked what his favorite Christmas film is, the Duke revealed, “I would have to say probably Elf.”

“It’s with Will Ferrell and it’s very funny,” William added. “I keep watching it every Christmas and it still makes me laugh.”

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their family’s 2021 Christmas card photo featuring their three children. The sweet family snapshot was taken in Jordan earlier this year.