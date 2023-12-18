Childhood Christmas photo of the Princess of Wales shows Prince Louis is her mini-me

Like mother, like son! A never-before-seen photo of the Princess of Wales was shared ahead of the airing of her annual Christmas carol service. ﻿Instagram users were quick to point out the resemblance between the Princess and her youngest child, Prince Louis.

“Gracious this looks like Louis!!!🥹,” one commented, while another wrote, “I thought that was Prince Louis immediately 😍.”

The picture was taken on Christmas in 1983, weeks before Her Royal Highness turned 2. Catherine, then-one-years-old, was photographed sitting at a table, wearing a colorful beaded necklace.

“Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives,” the caption alongside the post reads. “📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983. Don’t miss the Together at Christmas Carol Service with @earlychildhood this Christmas Eve at 7:45pm on @ITV.”

The Princess hosted her third Christmas carol service, which was filmed earlier this month, at Westminster Abbey. Prince Louis attended the service for the first time this year, arriving with his dad Prince William and older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Additional members of the royal family and Middleton family were also in attendance.

Linked to the Princess of Wales’ Shaping Us campaign, the service was a moment to thank individuals who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK. In an introduction to her holiday event, Catherine said (via PEOPLE), “Welcome to our third carol service at Westminster Abbey. Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.”

“The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future. Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on,” the Princess continued. “But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child’s world can we hope to make a difference.”

The royal mom of three went on to note that the guests had been﻿ “invited in recognition of their support of our youngest children, as we shine a spotlight on the critical role they play in nurturing and raising the future generation.”

“From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved,” Catherine said. “This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future.”

The Princess concluded her message saying: “I do hope you enjoy this evening and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.”