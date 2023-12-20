Ryan Gosling shares Christmas Ken album featuring ‘Barbie’ song

Ryan Gosling is getting ready for awards season. The actor has released a record made in collaboration with Mark Ronson, responsible for the “Barbie” soundtrack, featuring three new songs, including “I’m Just Ken.” The record is also Christmas themed, and was dropped right in time for the holidays.

Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig

The record was released alongside a music video, which shows Gosling performing alongside Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the other music supervisor for “Barbie”. The holiday edition of the song features more prominent drums and new backing vocals. “So, hey, world, check me out, I’m just Ken,” sings Gosling.

“He’s a real musician,” said Ronson in an interview with Rolling Stone. “He loves music. I think he was really touched by that. And Slash played on it. So there’s been certain things where he’s been really excited about [it].”

“I’m Just Ken” was one of the biggest songs of the year, reaching the top 5 on Billboard’s Hote Rock & Alternative songs. It was a feat that was incredibly surprising for everyone involved in the film, especially considering the fact that the soundtrack featured performances from artists like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and more. The song has been nominated for a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

Ken the EP’s track list