2007 Cannes Film Festival - "We Own The Night" - Departures©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Eva Mendes goes camping to celebrate Barbie’s record breaking debut

Mendes shared a photo of her weekend plans, showing her with a pink hat and some cowboy boots.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Eva Mendes is thrilled about her husband’s work in “Barbie.” To celebrate and relax over the weekend, she shared some photos of her camping plans, which included a photo of her outfit, which featured a perfectly suited pink cap.

RELATED:

Ryan Gosling reveals the most embarrassing role of his career

Eva Mendes reveals how she’ll support ‘Barbie’ on opening weekend

Mendes’ post is made up of three photos showing her in her hiking outfit, which is made up of a sports top, black pants, and cowboy boots. She wrapped the whole look together with a pink hat that referenced “Barbie,” Ryan Gosling’s film which debuted over the weekend. “Any fellow campers out there?! To tent or not to tent -that is the question,” Mendes captioned the post.

Mendes has been supporting Gosling all through the past year, praising his work and showing off clothing items that relate to the film, including a shirt with Gosling’s Ken front and center, and plenty of pink clothing. “To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement,” wrote Mendes in a post dedicated to Gosling.

“Barbie” premiered over the past weekend, defying expectations with the amount of people that stopped by the theater and becoming the biggest opening movie of the year. “Barbie” opened to $155 million in the U.S. and became the biggest opening ever for a film directed by a woman.

Oppenheimer,” which also premiered this week, made $82.4 million in the box office. The success of both films, which was aided by an internet phenomenond dubbed “Barbenheimer,” have made this past weekend into a historic one for cinema.

Related Video:

Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more