Eva Mendes reveals how she’ll support ‘Barbie’ on opening weekend

The film stars her husband Ryan Gosling and is one of the most awaited releases of the year.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Like most of us, Eva Mendes can’t wait for “Barbie.” Unlike the rest of us, she has a special connection to the film, being married to one of its lead stars, Ryan Gosling. In an Instagram post, she revealed her plans over the weekend, which include supporting the film in various screenings, even though most showing are sold out.

The post is made up of various photos and shows a thoughtful Mendes with her hand on her chin. “Giving my best Rodin’s ‘The Thinker’ while seriously pondering how many Barbie showings I can cram into my weekend, then realizing it’s sold out but then also realizing I know someone who can possibly help me with that,” she wrote. “So cool.”

Despite not attending any of the “Barbie” premieres, Mendes has supported Gosling in her own private way. She’s supported the film on social media, has worn shirts with Gosling’s Ken on them, and has gushed about his talent. “To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement,” wrote Mendes in an Instagram post that features some of Greta Gerwig’s praise for Gosling, whom she directed on “Barbie.”

In an appearance on “The Talk,” Mendes revealed that she kept the underwear Gosling’s Ken is wearing in the film, which has the name Ken proudly emblazoned on it. “It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny," she said of the first look, which drove the internet wild. “It worked on all levels. But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.'"

“I'm wearing it right now," said Mendes with a laugh.

“Barbie” opens in theaters today, July 21st.

