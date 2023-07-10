Eva Mendes says Ryan Gosling is the most outstanding actor she’s ever worked with

In a heartwarming tribute to her love story with husband Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes took a nostalgic trip down memory lane before releasing his highly anticipated new movie, Barbie, which premiered in Los Angeles over the weekend.

While sharing a series of stills from their 2012 crime drama, The Place Beyond the Pines, Mendes melted hearts with an Instagram post celebrating their journey together. Alongside the throwback photos, she affectionately captioned, “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida.”

It was a touching acknowledgment of their profound bond, with the retired star expressing her admiration for Gosling’s talent. Eva humbly admitted that labeling him the most outstanding actor she’s ever worked with would be an understatement.

As a delightful surprise, Mendes also included a quote from the brilliant Greta Gerwig, the director of Gosling’s latest film Barbie. Gerwig’s words, sourced from a recent Rolling Stone interview, painted a picture of Gosling’s performance in the film. According to Greta, the actor is a combination of iconic stars like Marlon Brando, Gene Wilder, John Barrymore, and John Travolta.

Though Mendes and Gosling have preferred to keep their relationship away from the public eye, their love story speaks volumes. Ryan, who shares two beautiful daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, with Eva, arrived on the pink carpet of the Barbie movie in full Kenergy mode, dressed in a pink suit and honoring his wife.

A tribute to Eva Mendes

Gosling complemented his look by accessorizing with an “E” necklace written in the Barbie font as a tribute to Eva Mendes.