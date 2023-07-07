Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling enjoy Mariachi serenade at Barbie premiere in Mexico

The cast of ‘Barbie’ had the best time during the premiere of the film in Naucalpan de Juárez, México. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera enjoyed a Mariachi serenade as they arrived to the red carpet. The all-women Mariachi band members were dressed in pink ensembles and sang the popular song ‘Negrita de Mis Pesares.’

“Good night Mexico, thank you for coming,” Ryan, who plays Ken, said in Spanish, making the crowd go crazy. “And I want to thank you for the strong energy that you are bringing today. It’s incredible. This is incredible,” the actor said as the audience cheered.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are greeted with mariachi at the #Barbie premiere in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/J6WiqgMvbh — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2023

Fans of the actor were thrilled to see him talking in Spanish, as he is known to be married to Cuban star Eva Mendes. The Mariachi band also played ‘Cielito Lindo’ at the end of the event, with the three actors showing their admiration on stage.

Margot continues to steal the show with her incredible fashion moments throughout the Barbie promo ahead of the theatrical release of the film. This time the 33-year-old star wore a pink leather dress paired with a chain belt with silver charms and a pair of pink Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Her latest outfit was inspired by Mattel’s Earring Magic doll released in 1992, which sports the same look, including the hairstyle and long silver earrings with matching charms. Meanwhile, Ryan wore a pale yellow suit paired with a white T-shirt and black shoes. America also looked stunning in a black leather ensemble, completing the outfit with black heels and an edgy hairstyle.